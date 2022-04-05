I-League: Sreenidi Deccan FC suffer loss against Gokulam Kerala

Published Date - 08:17 PM, Tue - 5 April 22

Source: Gokulam kerala FC Twitter handle.

Hyderabad: Sreenidi Deccan Football Club went down fighting to Gokulam Kerala 1-2 in the I-League at the Kalyanai Stadium, on Tuesday.

The victory helped Gokulam Kerala to jump to the top of the points table. The defending champions rode on two goals from Bouba Aminou (4′) and Jourdaine Fletcher (31′) in the first half to take control of the match. An early second half goal from David Castaneda (48′) turned the contest into an edge-of-the-seat thriller, but Gokulam Kerala managed to hold on to their lead till the final whistle.

The match started with Gokulam Kerala in attack straightaway as Luka Majcen took a shot from inside the box before it was deflected away by the goalkeeper. The defending champions made most of the early corner as Sharif Mohammad’s cross inside the box was headed into the back of the net by Bouba Aminou to give Gokulam Kerala a 1-0 lead.

With Sharif Muhammad and Luka Majcen driving the attack, Gokulam Kerala maintained dominance inside Sreenidi Deccan’s half. In the 11th minute, Jourdaine Fletcher took a header at the target after receiving a cross from his right but it went straight into the goalkeeper’s hands. Ten minutes later, Sreenidi’s Arijit Bagui took a free kick from a dangerous position but it was well saved by goalkeeper Rakshit Dagar to deny the opposition.

As the game progressed, Sreenidi Deccan started getting on the ball and creating opportunities. In the 29th minute, Sreenidi almost scored the equaliser before a timely intervention from Gokulam Kerala’s defender at the goalpost. A counter-attacking move led to Gokulam Kerala doubling their lead in the 31st minute as Fletcher received a quick pass from Majcen, and the Jamaican forward struck his left foot on the ball to hit it past the goalkeeper.

