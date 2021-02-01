I like to play edgy characters: Nyra Banerjee

The actor-cum-assistant director will soon be seen in Helllo Jee, a web series which will air in ALTBalaji

Actor Nyra Banerjee likes to try different projects to test herself, and says she likes to portray edgy characters. She will be soon seen in Helllo Jee, which is a social thriller web series.

“Genre is very important for me. I always like to do different stuff and different projects to test myself. I always love to do out-of-the-box roles and stories. They give me opportunities to showcase my versatility in acting and my performances. Helllo Jee, being a social thriller, is a pretty cool thing to work on,” Nyra said.

Helllo Jee is a story of a phone dating operator who is on the run from her past and ends up emancipating struggling women in a quaint place. Nyra’s character will be making a way through the social stigmas set for women by men in the show. Talking about her character Anusheela Tendulkar who becomes Angelina, a phone dating operator, Nyra shared: “To see how Anusheela becomes Angelina, you will have to watch the show. It all starts with a small incident which impacts her life and turns it upside down. This incident changes her and makes her bold and beautiful.”

So is she open to taking on a web series with bold and intimate content?

“As long as the concept of the show is not intimate and if those scenes justify the character as to why such scenes are necessary, I am totally fine with that,” said actor, known for TV shows like Divya Drishti and Excuse Me Maadam.

As an actor, she has always wanted to be a part of the digital space. “The OTT platform is getting more recognition nowadays. I personally feel like it is my space. I like to do edgy characters, but not erotic,” she said.Helllo Jee starts streaming from February 1 on ALTBalaji.