I.N.D.I.A alliance parties protest against suspension of 146 MPs from parliament

Representatives from different parties assembled at Dharna Chowk at Indira Park here on Friday and denounced the undemocratic suspension of the I.N.D.I.A alliance MPs. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy who was expected to address the gathering skipped the meeting.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:26 PM, Fri - 22 December 23

Hyderabad: Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu, ministers D Sridhar Babu, J Krishna Rao, Ponnam Prabhakar and a host of other Congress leaders attended the protest meeting organised by the I.N.D.I.A alliance parties against the suspension of 146 MPs from the Parliament.

Representatives from different parties assembled at Dharna Chowk at Indira Park here on Friday and denounced the undemocratic suspension of the I.N.D.I.A alliance MPs. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy who was expected to address the gathering skipped the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, AICC Secretary Vishunath said both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and union Home Minister Amit Shah were suppressing the voice of opposition in the Parliament. “It is shame that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was suspended from the House for questioning on the Parliament attack” he said. Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu said the attack on Parliament could be seen as an attack on democracy and the Constitution. Unfortunately, MPs who demanded information from the government on the incident were suspended, he said.

A large number of party workers participated in the protest and raised ‘Save Democracy’ and ‘BJP Hatao – Desh Bachao’ slogans. Communist Party of India State Secretary and MLA K Sambasiva Rao demanded the Prime Minister to own moral responsibility for the security breach at the Parliament and tender unconditional apology to the people.

He said days were being numbered for the BJP government. Experts have been raising doubts over the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) used in the recent elections held in Chattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, he said. “Developed countries like United States are switching over to the use of ballot papers over EVMs. The CPI would meet the Election Commission in this regard” Sambasiva Rao said.

Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu slammed the BJP government for failing to answer the opposition parties’ questions on the security breach. Laws were being enacted against the democratic spirit, he said, adding “It is high time for the people to think over letting the BJP to continue in the power”. Telangana Jana Samithi State president Prof Kodandaram said the BJP government ensured that opposition MPs were suspended from the Parliament to pass crucial Bills. All the suspended MPs should be permitted into the Parliament and the BJP government should answer the opposition MPs questions, he demanded.

Stating that I.N.D.I.A alliance would come to power after the next elections, Aam Aadmi Party coordinator D Sudhakar thanked the BJP government for facilitating the opposition parties to stand united. “The BJP is aiming to use the Ram temple sentiment to seek votes from people and cover up its failures” he said.

Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and other leaders from different parties addressed the gathering. EOM