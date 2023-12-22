BRS to release ‘Sweda Patram’ to counter Congress govt’s white papers

Hyderabad: Countering the State government’s white papers on the State finances and power sector in the Assembly over the last two days, the BRS is all set to release its white paper titled as ‘Sweda Patram’ (Sweat Paper) on Telangana’s nine-and-half years of progress under the K Chandrashekhar Rao government. The party working president KT Rama Rao will release the white paper at the party headquarters in Telangana Bhavan at 11 am on Saturday.

Taking to social media, Rama Rao termed Telangana’s progress in last nine-and-half years, as a golden chapter in the nation’s history. The white paper will reflect the real situation prevailing in Telangana with all statistics and facts. “Not just the debts, the white paper will reveal the wealth created for Telangana,” he said.

Further, the BRS working president stated that the party will not tolerate tarnishing the reputation of Telangana, which was built with the sweat and blood of people who worked day and night for the State’s development.

He reiterated that the party will not remain silent under any circumstances, if any attempts are made to insult Telangana or portray it as a failed State.