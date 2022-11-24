I-T raid on Malla Reddy ends amid high drama

Meanwhile, high drama prevailed when the I-T officials and the Minister reached the Bowenpally police station and made complaints against each other.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:30 PM, Thu - 24 November 22

Hyderabad: The I-T raids at the houses and relatives of Minister Ch Malla Reddy reportedly ended late on Wednesday night amidst high drama.

The issue started after Malla Reddy along with an I-T official Ratnakar came to the Bowenpally police station. The Minister had alleged the official and others came to the hospital where his son Mahendar Reddy is admitted and forcefully took signatures from him.

The CRPF personnel who were along with the I-T official too came along and blocked the police station gates and didn’t allow anyone.

The followers of the Minister had brought a laptop belonging to Ratnakar to the police station to handover to the Minister. However the CRPF personnel didn’t allow the Minister’s followers to go inside and it led to a protest.

The Minister later made a complaint against the I-T officials that they had brutally beaten up his son and misbehaved with him. He said they don’t have any unaccounted money with them and I-T officials are simply harassing them and furnishing all false details in their records.

The I-T officials also reportedly made a complaint.

The police took the complaints and are enquiring.