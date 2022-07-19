IBPS aspirants can now avail free coaching

By Yuvraj Akula Published: Published Date - 11:30 PM, Tue - 19 July 22

Candidates preparing for the IBPS (banking) examinations can avail free coaching being extended by the State government. The Tribal welfare department is providing coaching for IBPS examinations for 60 days starting August 5 at the PETC, Buddha Bhavan.

A total of 100 seats are available including 75 for STs, 15 for SCs and 10 for BCs of which 33 1/3 per cent seats are reserved for women and three per cent for disabled candidates.

The applicants must have a degree or equivalent qualification from any recognised university and the age should be above 18 years as per IBPS notification.

Candidates whose parent’s annual income is below Rs 1.5 lakh in rural areas and Rs 2 lakh in urban areas are only eligible to apply. The applicants who are employed or undergoing regular/correspondence courses of education are not eligible.

Selection is based on a screening test or merit secured in degree or equivalent marks. Candidates selected for coaching will be provided mess and accommodation charges to the tune of Rs 4,000 per month besides travelling allowances of Rs 1,000 per month. The department will also provide a book grant of Rs 1,500 to each student during the course and online test practice of Rs 350 to each candidate.

The application process is underway on the website https://studycircle.cgg.gov.in/ and the last date for submission of applications is July 25. A list of selected candidates will be announced on August 1, while certificates verification is scheduled for August 3. For more details, contact 8309494387 between 10:30 am and 5 pm on working days.