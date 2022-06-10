Telangana occupies 4th place in economic growth across India: KTR

Jagtial: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister, KT Rama Rao informed that Telangana, which occupied 11th and 12th place geographically and population wise respectively, stood in the fourth place in economic growth across the country.

According to statistics announced by the RBI, Telangana occupied fourth place in economic growth. Though it was a newly formed state, Telangana was experiencing rapid growth. It was materialized only because of innovative decisions taken by the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. Rama Rao inaugurated a free coaching center to offer coaching to unemployed youth preparing for various competitive examinations in Metpalli on Friday.

Interacting with youth, the Minister advised them to focus more on skill development activities and updated skills from time to time to get more opportunities. Advising the youth to follow skill, off skill, and reskill formula, the Minister said that youth should utilize opportunities available in both government and private sectors. In order to provide employment to 250 youths and farmers in villages, Dathri Bio has come forward to setup its unit in Metpalli mandal by spending Rs 160 crore. On the other hand, Bhuvi Bio organization is going to provide employment to 2,000 people by spending Rs 1060 crore.

An IT firm, VV5 is going to establish a call center in Korutla to provide employment to 200 people. A number of countries and states were competing to get these units. Despite huge pressure from Punjab and Chhattisgarh states, the companies have selected Korutla because of the confidence developed among business communities under the leadership of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. State government was perfectly implementing the Telangana agitation’s tagline of water, funds and appointment after formation of separate state.

As part of it, the state government has taken up the world’s biggest lift irrigation project, Kaleshwaram project and completed it in a record period. Water has been lifted to the height of 600 meter from 82 meter and water is being supplied to 45 lakh acres of land by lifting 165 tmc of water. Safe drinking water is being supplied to each and every house under Mission Bhagiratha programme and about one crore houses would be provided water connections by August 15, 2022.

Sir Arthur Cotton has been remembered every year for constructing a bridge across the river Godavari. The day will come when the Chief Minister will also be remembered for his services in the water sector. There was 300 percent growth recorded in IT exports which have been enhanced to 1.83 lakh crore from 57,000 crore. Under TS-IPASS, 19,000 industries were being established in the state with Rs 2.32 lakh crore. About 16 lakh youth are going to get employment in these units.

Informing that 1.31 lakh jobs vacant in various government departments were recruited, he said that the government has announced to fill another 90,000 jobs. In order to provide 95 percent jobs to local youth, the Chief Minister brought a new zonal system. A total of 350 youth registered their names for free coaching in Jagtial and they would be given coaching for three months, he informed and advised the youth to prepare for exams seriously by setting aside mobile phones.

Referring to the name of a youth from Peddapalli district who got eight government jobs, Rama Rao advised the youth to become like that youth. Besides success, youth should be ready to face failures. In order to encourage young innovators, the state government established T-Hub, and V-Hub.