Free coaching helps 99 youngsters in Siddipet get constable jobs

With the results of the police constable recruitment examination being announced earlier this week, Harish Rao and Commissioner of Police N Swetha invited all the successful aspirants to the Police Convention Centre in Commissionerate on Friday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:04 PM, Sun - 8 October 23

Finance Minister T Harish Rao is talking to the girl who cracked constable recruitment examination in Siddipet on Friday

Siddipet: The free coaching given jointly by Finance Minister T Harish Rao and the Siddipet Police to police job aspirants in Siddipet has yielded encouraging results with 99 out of the 250 who attended the coaching bagging jobs.

With the results of the police constable recruitment examination being announced earlier this week, Harish Rao and Commissioner of Police N Swetha invited all the successful aspirants to the Police Convention Centre in Commissionerate on Friday. The Finance Minister felicitated the would-be constables and their parents during the programme. Since one of the 250 aspirants had got an SI job recently, the total number touched 100.

The Minister along with Siddipet Police had offered free coaching ahead of every police recruitment notification since the district was created in 2016. In 2016, 66 aspirants got constable jobs while six others got SI jobs. In 2018, 158 youngsters got constable jobs while eight others got SI jobs. Continuing his support, Harish Rao and Siddipet Police invited applications from Constable and SI job aspirants immediately after the Telangana government issued notifications for recruitment in 2022.

Though 5,015 had attended an examination conducted by Siddipet Police, only 1,172 cleared the screening test. When the free coaching commenced in Siddipet, Gajwel, Dubbaka, Husnabad and Cheriyal, only 1,034 of them joined the free coaching. The police offered training for written and physical examinations besides providing boarding and lodging. Of the 1,034, only 532 had cleared the preliminary examination. When the physical fitness examination was conducted, 250 cleared it. Then the Police department had organised rigorous coaching for the main examination by roping in expert faculty from Hyderabad. Out of 250 aspirants, 99 cleared the mains including 29 females, while one got an SI job.

During the interaction with Harish Rao, many aspirants said they could not have afforded the coaching since it would cost them anywhere between Rs.50,000 to Rs.1 lakh.