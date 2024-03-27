Ibrahimpatam ASI suspended for continuing illicit affair with woman

Inspector General of Police, Multi Zone-I, AV Ranganath issued orders by placing ASI under suspension on Tuesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 March 2024, 01:00 PM

Jagtial: Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police, Ibrahimpatnam, Ramaiah was suspended for continuing an illegal affair with a woman.

According to police, unable to tolerate harassment by her husband, a woman approached Ibrahimpatnam police and lodged a complaint with the police.

Taking advantage, ASI, who is also working with the same police station, developed intimacy with the lady by promising her justice and used to contact her frequently over the phone.

Besides continuing illicit affairs with her, he used to summon her to the places where he was in security duties and spent time with her.

As the photos of ASI with the woman went viral on local social media, district police officials attached him to headquarters besides ordering for enquiry.

As it was established in the investigation that ASI was continuing an illicit affair with the lady, the IG issued an order suspending ASI.