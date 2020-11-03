Illicit affair leads to murder of man in Nizamabad

Narayana (41), a native of Navipet mandal headquarters in the district, was living in Saipriya Nagar of Nizamabad city with his wife Shirisha and two children.

By | Published: 5:06 pm 5:24 pm

Nizamabad: Nizamabad police have cracked the mystery behind the murder of Javvaji Narayana, a sales representative, whose body was found in a bag at Manchippa on the outskirts of Mogupal police station limits on October 27, with the arrest of his wife and two other persons.

Narayana’s wife allegedly had an illicit affair with a college student and killed her husband with his help, Nizamabad ACP Srinivas Prasad said.

Narayana (41), a native of Navipet mandal headquarters in the district, was living in Saipriya Nagar of Nizamabad city with his wife Shirisha and two children. Shirisha developed intimacy with Sorupaka Phaneendra Prasad, a post-graduate student. Narayana came to know about the affair and warned his wife several times about the issue. Shirisha then complained to Phaneendra, and the two hatched a plan to kill Narayana.

On October 26, when Narayana was asleep in his house in the afternoon, Phaneendra Prasad and Shirisha slit his throat and stabbed him several times. Later, the two packed his body in a bag and Phaneendra and his brother Mahendra Prasad took the bag and threw it near Manchippa.

Mopal SI Purneshwar and CI Srinath Reddy, who investigated the murder, cracked the case with the help of CCTV footage. All three were arrested and the knife and two wheeler used in the crime have been recovered. The accused were sent to remand.

Nizamabad Commissioner of Police Karthikeya appreciated the efforts of Srinath Reddy, SI Purneshwar, and other policemen in cracking the case.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .