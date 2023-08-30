Wednesday, Aug 30, 2023
Home | Hyderabad | Ibrahimpatnam Police Conducts Special Drive

Ibrahimpatnam police conducts special drive

The Ibrahimpatnam police along with local traffic officials conducted a special drive against wrong parking and improper number plates and seized vehicles on Wednesday.

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 02:40 PM, Wed - 30 August 23
Ibrahimpatnam police conducts special drive

Hyderabad: The Ibrahimpatnam police along with local traffic officials conducted a special drive against wrong parking and improper number plates and seized vehicles on Wednesday.

Following complaints from citizens about inconvenience caused due to haphazard parking in front of commercial establishments the police took up the joint drive. Cases were booked under M V Act and IPC Sections against the owners and vehicles were shifted to the police station, said Ibrahimpatnam police.

Related News

Latest News