Ibrahimpatnam police conducts special drive

The Ibrahimpatnam police along with local traffic officials conducted a special drive against wrong parking and improper number plates and seized vehicles on Wednesday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:40 PM, Wed - 30 August 23

Hyderabad: The Ibrahimpatnam police along with local traffic officials conducted a special drive against wrong parking and improper number plates and seized vehicles on Wednesday.

Following complaints from citizens about inconvenience caused due to haphazard parking in front of commercial establishments the police took up the joint drive. Cases were booked under M V Act and IPC Sections against the owners and vehicles were shifted to the police station, said Ibrahimpatnam police.