Ibrahimpur will be made seed hub: Harish

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Sunday assured to transform Ibrahimpur village in Siddipet district into an hub for seed production.

As part of the government’s efforts to enhance the income of farmers, Harish Rao has said they were planning to encourage the farmers to take up seed production by tying up with seed production industries. The village was earlier adopted by the Minister for development into a model village.

The Minister who presented certificates to pesticide dealers upon successfully completing their diploma course in Agriculture Extension Services for Input Dealers (AESID), has underlined the importance of restricted use of pesticides in agriculture. He said Deccan Mudra Seed Company has come forward to raise Sona variety of paddy seeds in eight villages of Siddipet Assembly Constituency in 500 acres initially.