ICAM5 2023 inaugurated at NIT Warangal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:25 PM, Fri - 22 September 23

Hanamkonda: The Second International Conference on Advances in Minerals, Metals, Materials, Manufacturing, and Modelling (ICAM5 2023) was inaugurated at the National Institute of Technology, Warangal, (NITW) here on Friday.

This two-day conference was inaugurated by Dr Sanjay Kumar Jha, Chairman and Managing Director, Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI) Hyderabad, along with Prof G Madhusudhan Reddy, Adjunct Professor, NITW and Former Director, DMRL Hyderabad, Prof Bidyadhar Subudhi, Director, NITW, and Prof. N. Kishore Babu, Head, Department of Metallurgical and Materials Engineering. The guests have released the ICAM5 2023 Souvenir booklet.

More than 100 delegates from various research and academic institutions, research scholars, students, and faculty members attended the inaugural function. In their speeches, the dignitaries emphasized the importance of materials science and engineering in national development and prosperity. They also highlighted the need for innovation in materials processing and design to meet the challenges of the 21st century.