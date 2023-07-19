Cutting-edge FESEM facility inaugurated at NIT Warangal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:28 PM, Wed - 19 July 23

Hanamkonda: The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Warangal unveiled a state-of-the-art ‘Field Emission Scanning Electron Microscope (FE-SEM)’ facility on Wednesday.

This cutting-edge instrument funded under the Department of Science and Technology’s (DST) Fund for Improvement of S&T Infrastructure (FIST), is set to revolutionize scientific exploration in various disciplines. With an investment of Rs.2.5 crore, the JOEL-made FE-SEM facility promises to be a game-changer in the field of nanoscale imaging and analysis. Its advanced imaging techniques are expected to open new frontiers in materials research, physics, chemistry, nanotechnology, biotechnology, and other related science and engineering domains.

Prof Bidyadhar Subudhi, Director of NIT Warangal, said the facility would empower faculty members and scholars to conduct cutting-edge research, fostering innovation, and contribute to the advancement of knowledge in their respective fields.

Tomoyo Endo and representatives from JEOL Ltd., Japan, shared their insights on the facility during the inaugural ceremony.

Prof VT Somasekar, Dean of Research and Consultancy, and Head of the Department of Physics, Prof. T Venkatappa Rao, also spoke, Prof D Dinakar, Prof Abdul Azeem, Prof Syam Prasad, Prof Haranath, Prof Sourabh Roy, and several others attended this momentous occasion.