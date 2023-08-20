NIT Warangal to host research conclave, foster collaborative innovation

The National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal, will host a Research Conclave that will unite Deans of Research and Development from various NITs across the country.
Hanamkonda: The National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal, will host a Research Conclave that will unite Deans of Research and Development from various NITs across the nation, said Prof Bidyadhar Subudhi, Director, NITW, here on Sunday.
As a prelude, a workshop, titled “The first RAC Meeting,” was convened and a Research Advisory Committee (RAC) was constituted. This committee comprises seven accomplished academicians of national repute. Notable members include Dr Tata Narasinga Rao, Director of ARCI-Hyderabad, Prof Amit Prashant from IIT-Gandhi Nagar, Dr Ramanuj Narayan, Director of IMMT, Bhubaneswar, Prof M Chandrasekhar, Director of IIM-Visakhapatnam, Prof Santosh Dwivedi from IIT Guwahati, Prof Sudip Misra from IIT-Kharagpur, and Prof. Vivek Agarwal from IIT Bombay.
The event also featured presentations from department heads, who offered detailed insights into their respective departments’ research initiatives.