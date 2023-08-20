NIT Warangal to host research conclave, foster collaborative innovation

The National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal, will host a Research Conclave that will unite Deans of Research and Development from various NITs across the country.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:54 PM, Sun - 20 August 23

Hanamkonda: The National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal, will host a Research Conclave that will unite Deans of Research and Development from various NITs across the nation, said Prof Bidyadhar Subudhi, Director, NITW, here on Sunday.

As a prelude, a workshop, titled “The first RAC Meeting,” was convened and a Research Advisory Committee (RAC) was constituted. This committee comprises seven accomplished academicians of national repute. Notable members include Dr Tata Narasinga Rao, Director of ARCI-Hyderabad, Prof Amit Prashant from IIT-Gandhi Nagar, Dr Ramanuj Narayan, Director of IMMT, Bhubaneswar, Prof M Chandrasekhar, Director of IIM-Visakhapatnam, Prof Santosh Dwivedi from IIT Guwahati, Prof Sudip Misra from IIT-Kharagpur, and Prof. Vivek Agarwal from IIT Bombay.

The event also featured presentations from department heads, who offered detailed insights into their respective departments’ research initiatives.

Also Read Air Pollution In Hyderabad Gets Declined This Monsoon | Telangana State Pollution Control Board