ICFAI Law School hosts global meet

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based ICFAI Law School, in collaboration with the National Forensic Science University, Gandhinagar, organised a three-day international conference on ‘Nuances of Criminal Investigation and Dynamics of Forensic Evidence’, from August 20 to 22.

Dwaraka Tirumala Rao, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, APSRTC, who was the chief guest, shared his experience while aiding in important investigations including the 2007 twin blasts of Lumbini Park, Gokul Chat Bhandar, 2008 Mumbai terror attacks and fraud cases like AgriGold, Akshaya Gold and Abhaya Gold.

In his presidential address, Dr AV Narasimha Rao, Director, ICFAI Law School-Hyderabad, said that the aim of the conference was to provide a platform for encouraging research and for reaching out to common people and academicians equally regarding the intricacies of criminal justice and forensic evidence.

The conference featured five technical sessions on ‘Exploration of Forensics in the Criminal Justice System’, ‘Crime Scene Investigation and Forensic Evidences’, ‘Admissibility of Forensics and Digital Evidence in Criminal Courts’, ‘Cyber Security Forensics/Relevancy of Forensics in Cyber Security’, and ‘Innovations and Challenges in Forensic Investigation’.

