ICFAI Law School launches “ICFAI-BIMACC Mediation Centre”

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:49 PM, Mon - 22 August 22

Hyderabad: ICFAI Law School, constituent of ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education, Deemed University, Hyderabad in collaboration with BIMACC, Bangalore launched ICFAI-BIMACC Mediation Centre in Hyderabad.

The ICFAI-BIMACC Mediation Centre will cater the needs of disputes concerning matrimonial issues, commercial disputes, intellectual property rights, civil and some of the criminal cases. The parties having conflicting interest may approach the centre for resolving their disputes, a press release said.

Justice Sri Chada Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy, Judge, High Court of Telangana, who participated in the launch event insisted on the need of the mediation in wake of the pending litigations in the court of law.

Justice S.R. Bannurmath, Honorary Vice President, BIMACC, Chairperson, Karnataka State Law Commission & Former Chief Justice, High Court of Kerala, congratulated the mediators on their accreditation by ICFAI-BIMACC Mediation Centre and encouraged them to work for the welfare of the people in making a litigation free society. Justice Challa Kodandaram, Former Judge, High Court of Andhra Pradesh, focused on channelizing the mediation process in the rural areas of India which significantly require the most.