ICMR-NIN, IFBA join hands to create awareness on need for diversified diet

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:37 PM, Wed - 20 July 22

Hyderabad: ICMR- National Institute of Nutrition (ICMR-NIN) and Indian Food & Beverage Association (IFBA) have joined hands to create awareness among consumers by educating about the need for a diversified diet which is healthy, hygienic and safe. The focus for both organizations is to advocate consumer health and food safety.

ICMR-NIN and IFBA will jointly conduct webinars, regional workshops etc. to help consumers understand the science behind food consumption for better health, a press release said.

The objective behind the collaboration is to create an enabling environment through communication and education for consumers to make informed healthy choices of sustainable and nutritious foods and beverages and also to share knowledge on advanced food processing techniques to maintain food safety and nutrient value of the food.

Dr. Hemalatha R, Director ICMR-NIN said the collaboration would be a right step towards enhancing interactions of the industry with the scientific community to understand the current developments in nutrition science and the priorities of the nation.

Mr Deepak Jolly, Chairperson, IFBA, said, “we are thrilled about partnering with NIN, which has done pathbreaking research in nutrition & dietetics to protect & safeguard public health. India is a huge and a varied country with a variety of nutritional needs that are region specific.”