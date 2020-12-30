Iconic dialogues that made Rajesh Khanna immortal

Here is a look back on the legendary actor’s iconic dialogues that have still remained intact in the memories of people.

Proclaimed as India’s first superstar, late actor Rajesh Khanna would have turned 78 on Tuesday if he were alive today. The Punjab-born actor who entered Hindi films in 1965 has left a strong imprint with his exemplary persona.

With his impeccable journey in the cinema industry, the philanthropist and former politician made the world record of having 17 successive superhits in three years from 1969-71, which included 15 consecutive solo superhit films.

Here is a look back on the legendary actor’s iconic dialogues that have still remained intact in the memories of people.

1. Babumushoi, zindagi badi honi chahiye … lambi nahin: The dialogue from the 1971 film Anand (My friend, life should be big … not long) that emphasises the way of living life is one of the most recalled lines in the horizon of Indian cinema. It’s written by the famous poet Gulzar, which won him the ‘Filmfare Award for Best dialogue’.

2. Pushpa, mujhse yeh aasoon nahin dekhe jaate … I hate tears: One of the memorable dialogues of ‘Kaka’, ‘Pushpa, I cannot see these tears … I hate tears’, is from the 1972 record-breaking movie Amar Prem. The dialogue was written by screenwriter ‘Ramesh Pant’ and made the film win ‘Filmfare Award for Best dialogue’.

3. Log zindagi ka sabse chota, sabse keemti labz bhool gaye hain… pyar: ‘People have forgotten the shortest, most precious words of life … love’ from the Hrishikesh Mukherjee directorial film Bawarchi emphasised the meaning of finding and spreading love in life.

4. Main marne se pehle marna nahin chahta: The contemplative dialogue meaning ‘I don’t want to die before I die’ from the 1970 Indian Hindi romantic drama film Safar.

5. Bada aadmi toh woh hota hai joh doosron ko chota nahi samajhta: The Mohan Kumar directorial film Avtaar gave this famous dialogue to Rajesh Khanna which means, ‘A big man is the one who does not think others are small’. The 1983 flick also shared veteran actor Shabana Azmi in the lead opposite Khanna.

6. Maut toh ek pal hai: The 1971 film Anand that is still best known for its heart-touching ruminative dialogues gave the line ‘Death is just a moment’ to Bollywood which was delivered by his character Anand, who has lymphosarcoma of the intestine, a rare type of cancer.