IDBI inaugurates RAC center in LB nagar

IDBI bank inaugurated its Retail Asset Centre ( Housing and Mortgage Loans) at L B Nagar on Tuesday. It is bank's fourth housing loan processing centre in Hyderabad.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 March 2024, 02:15 PM

Hyderabad: IDBI bank inaugurated its Retail Asset Centre (Housing and Mortgage Loans) at LB Nagar on Tuesday. It is bank’s fourth housing loan processing centre in Hyderabad.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law & Order), LB Nagar zone of Rachakonda Commissionarate, Challa Praveen Kumar along with ACP IT CELL Rachakonda commissionerate J Narender Goud inaugurated the center.

IDBI Hyderabad Zonal Head, Sharat Kamat, Deputy Zonal Head Vasudevan, Senior Regional Head housing loan, Telangana & Andhra Pradesh, Dr Santhosh Kumar and other bank staff were also present.

IDBI Bank, which is focusing on the middle class housing segment, is offering one of the best rate of interest for its borrowers. The service quality is excellent and the loan processing time is one of the fastest in the housing loan industry.