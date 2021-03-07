Identify land for vegetable, meat markets: Mahabubnagar Collector

Orders to this effect were issued to Municipal Commissioners and Tahsildars to identify suitable lands for the facililties in Mahabubnagar and Jadcherla Municipalities

Mahabubnagar: District Collector S Venkat Rao said on Sunday that efforts were on to expedite the setting up of vegetable and meat markets in all the municipalities across the district for the convenience of residents.

Orders to this effect were issued to Municipal Commissioners and Tahsildars to identify suitable lands for the facililties in Mahabubnagar and Jadcherla Municipalities.

The District Collector inspected the site identified for setting up of the markets at Amistapur in Bhootpur Municipality limits. Venkat Rao instructed the officials to submit detailed proposals along with the site maps for the markets to the government.

