IFS officer Swargam Srinivas promoted as PCCF

As per the orders issued by the State govt, Swargam Srinivas on promotion has been posted as the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (P&V), office of the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests

By | Published: 9:18 pm

Hyderabad: Senior IFS officer Swargam Srinivas has been promoted to the rank of Principal Chief Conservator of Forests.

As per the orders issued by the State government on Saturday, Srinivas on promotion has been posted as the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (P&V), office of the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (HoFF), Telangana.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .