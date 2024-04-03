Elephant attack: Rs 10 lakh announced for victim

In a press statement, Dobriyal said more staff was mobilized to ensure and security of people in village, besides cordoning off the entire area.
Hyderabad: Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF) RM Dobriyal said a compensation of Rs.10 lakh would be offered to the victim’s family.
In a press statement, Dobriyal said more staff was mobilized to ensure and security of people in village, besides cordoning off the entire area. Forest staff were conducting tom-tom programmes to create awareness among villagers.
The Revenue department has also been alerted to ensure the villagers do not venture out, he said.
A forest jeep was also chased by the elephant for about 200 metres, but the staff managed to escape unhurt, he said.