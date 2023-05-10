IFS officers praise Telangana initiative for Sustainable Development Goal

IFS officers participate in a three day training workshop and visited the green belt around the Outer Ring Road and studied the drip system and the SCADA centre

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:24 PM, Wed - 10 May 23

Hyderabad: As many as 16 officers of the Indian Forest Service (IFS) participated in a three day training workshop on Environmental Impact Assessment: Needs and Methods of Assessment conducted by the Environment Protection Training and Research Institute (EPTRI) here.

According to a press statement, the workshop was inaugurated by Principal Chief Conservator of Forests R M Dobriyal and Principal Secretary to the State government and EPTRI Director General Vani Prasad.

As part of the training workshop, the officials visited the green belt around the Outer Ring Road and studied the drip system and the SCADA centre. The officers appreciated the efforts put in by the Telangana government and EPTRI for building capacities for achieving the objectives as determined by India’s National Forest Policy and India’s targets for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and the Global Forest Goals.