Ignite Fest Ethos-2023 concludes on grand note at Bhadrachalam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 January 2024, 08:02 PM

Winning students given cash prizes, certificates of appreciation and trophies at closing ceremony of Ignite Fest Ethos-2023.

Kothagudem: The three-day state level Ignite Fest Ethos-2023 organised under the aegis of Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institution Society (TTWREIS) at Bhadrachalam concluded on a grand note on Wednesday.

As many as 1,500 boys and girls from 33 districts of Telangana participated in the fest.

Winning boys and girls were given cash prizes, certificates of appreciation and trophies. Speaking at the closing ceremony deputy secretary of Tribal Gurukuls M Srinivasa Reddy opined that the Ignite Fest was very useful for boys and girls and left with sweet memories.

The event was successfully organised with the cooperation of all, he said while congratulating everyone who contributed to the success of Ignite Fest. OSD of Tribal Gurukuls S Srinivasa Kumar was honored on the occasion of his retirement soon.

Competitions were organised in 57 events such as Youth Parliament, besides science exhibits and cultural programmes in sub juniors, juniors and seniors categories. Tribal Gurukul OSD, CES Sumalatha, Bhadrachalam ITDA Tribal Gurukul Regional Coordinating Officer Tumiki Venkateswara Raju, RCOs DS Venkanna, K Nagarjuna, P Augustine, K Lakshmaiah, V Gangadhar, Sampath Kumar, Bhadrachalam Tribal Gurukul College and School principal M. Devadasu and others were present.