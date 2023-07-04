IIT Guwahati launches online BSc (Hons) in DS and AI

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:56 PM, Tue - 4 July 23

IIT Guwahati is launching an online BSc (Hons) in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence on Coursera, an online learning platform.

Hyderabad: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is launching an online Bachelor of Science (Hons) in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence on Coursera, an online learning platform. The online degree prepares learners for high-paying, fast-growing careers in data science and artificial intelligence.

The degree offers multiple exit options. Learners can exit the programme by converting their credits into a certificate, diploma, degree, and, ultimately, an honor’s degree. To maximize flexibility and engagement, online courses are primarily asynchronous, enabling students to learn at their own pace, while optional campus visits provide opportunities to engage with faculty and peers, a press release said.

Registrations will open on July 19 and classes are scheduled to start in October. To learn more and apply, visit https://www.iitg.ac.in/acad/ or https://coursera.org/degrees/bachelor-of-science-data-science-ai-iitguwahati.