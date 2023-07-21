IIIT-Hyderabad sets up VR facility at OMC

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:36 PM, Fri - 21 July 23

Hyderabad: Medicos of Osmania Medical College (OMC) can now learn human anatomy in a simulated environment with the International Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) Hyderabad setting up a Virtual Reality (VR) facility in the college that assists teaching of anatomy with advanced technology.

Currently, the facility is aimed at teaching anatomy, a basic subject for first year MBBS students. It was inaugurated by IIIT Hyderabad Director Prof. PJ Narayanan in the presence of OMC principal Dr. Shashikala Reddy.

OMC Head Department of Anatomy Dr. Janaki Vuppala took a session for students who were taught Neuroanatomy using a VR tool designed by IIIT-Hyderabad.

The VR tool for teaching neuroanatomy was developed as part of a project by Prof. Jayanthi Sivaswamy and her team. The joint project with Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute of Medical Sciences, Thiruvananthapuram, is funded by SERB of the Department of Science and Technology.

Prof. Jayanthi Sivaswamy said the VR solution that has been developed allows teaching gross as well as radiological anatomy in an integrated manner to first year MBBS students.