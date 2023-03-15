Osmania Medical College launches first of its kind Skill Lab in Telangana

Inaugurated by Director of Medical Education, Dr K Ramesh Reddy, the skill lab is a prototype demo and learning facility for healthcare professionals to fine tune their clinical skills and caters to nearly 500 undergraduates and postgraduates and para-medical technicians every year.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:14 PM, Wed - 15 March 23

Hyderabad: A first of its kind Skill Lab, aimed at enabling young doctors fine tune their procedural skills before embarking on real life applications, was launched at Osmania Medical College (OMC) on Wednesday.

“In recent times, we have seen young people dying and such individuals can be saved if we administer CPR properly. Facilities like Skill Lab help in imparting such life saving skills. More skill labs will be established at Gandhi Hospital, Kakatiya Medical College, Nizamabad and Siddipet and we will seek sanction for similar facilities in 17 government medical colleges in Telangana,” Dr Ramesh Reddy said.

Principal, OMC, Dr P Shashikala Reddy said the lab is a valuable platform for medical professionals to practice procedural skills like trauma management, basic life support, paediatric emergency, obstetrics emergency and acute cardiac management.

A five-day training of trainers is being hosted at the Skill Lab from March 13 to 17 for medical, surgical, paediatric, anesthetic and obstetrics specialty doctors from Government Medical College, Nizamabad, Gandhi Medical College, Guntur Medical College and Kakatiya Medical College.