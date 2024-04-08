Hyderabad: IIMC Commerce Talent Test draws enthusiastic participation

8 April 2024

Hyderabad: The Commerce Talent Test (CTT) held at Indian Institute of Management and Commerce (IIMC), Hyderabad on Monday, in collaboration with Ashoka School of Business and Ambitions Career Counselors, attracted enthusiastic participation from 451 students drawn from colleges across Telangana.

Telangana Today and Namasthe Telangana are the media partners for the Commerce Talent Test.

The CTT lasted for 90 minutes and covered a wide range of topics including economics, commerce, banking, and accountancy, providing a comprehensive assessment of the students’ knowledge in these areas.

Speaking on the occasion, K. Raghu Veer, Principal, IIMC, emphasized the importance of such tests in identifying and nurturing talent among young minds, particularly in the field of commerce and related disciplines.

Top performers in the CTT were recognized for their performance. S. Kalyan Raj from Nizam College secured first prize of Rs.5000, followed by YNS Lahari of OU and G. Sanjana of IIMC who shared the second prize of Rs.1500 each. The third prize was shared by T. Shisheer Kumar of Nizam College and Z. Koushik of IIMC college of Rs.1000 each.

Additionally, 11 consolation prizes were awarded of Rs.500 each to Ch.Rukhmini Mythili of OU, V.Govind, P.Akshaya Reddy,Neelam Ritika,Sreya Kandukuri,K.V.Sanjana and K.Madhuri (all from IIMC),P.Mouna of Avinash college, Sayeda Shaista of Sri Vani Womens college, K.Sherya and R.Anil Kumar of Nizam college.

The Founder and Director of Ambitions Career Counsellors N. Sai Ram, team representing Ashoka Business School and others were present.