IISc launches new PG course in deep learning

Hyderabad: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and TalentSprint announced the launch of a PG level Advanced Certification Programme in Deep Learning.

The 10-month executive education programme is best suited for aspiring and practicing Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning professionals who want to build expertise in Deep Learning and master applications in speech, text, image and video, including hardware optimisation.

A team of 10+ interdisciplinary faculty from IISc and TalentSprint will teach participants through live and interactive online classes and mentor them as they learn hands-on through curated industry capstones, including the option of bringing their own projects. Enrolments for the first cohort are open now and classes will commence in March 2021.

