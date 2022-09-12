IIT-Gandhinagar to organise virtual JEE Open House on September 15

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:42 PM, Mon - 12 September 22

The Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN) will organise a live JEE open house session in online mode

Hyderabad: The Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN) will organise a live JEE open house session in online mode for prospective BTech students at 6 pm on September 15.

The virtual interactive event aims to guide JEE Advanced qualified students and their parents about different engineering programmes at IITs, various career opportunities and help them better understand the IIT system to make informed choices.

The event includes sessions with deans of academic and student affairs, head of counselling, coordinator of student wellbeing initiative besides current students and alumni of the Institute, as well as a session with Prof Amit Prashant, Director, IITGN.

Students and their parents from all over the world can participate in the session for free through the IITGN open house webpage: https://iitgn.ac.in/openhouse/.