Khammam: Agricultural internship for B Tech students got underway at SBIT

The SBIT chairman Gundala Krishna who inaugurated the programme informed that the internship was being offered in association with Swechha Telangana to equip students with practical professional learning experience

By Dinesh Macharla Published Date - 07:33 PM, Tue - 21 March 23

SBIT chairman G Krishna addressing students at the inaugural of agritech internship in Khammam

Khammam: Aiming to find technology based solutions for the agricultural sector, a 10-day agricultural internship for the engineering students got underway at Swarna Bharathi Institute of Technology (SBIT) here. The SBIT chairman Gundala Krishna who inaugurated the programme informed that the internship was being offered in association with Swechha Telangana to equip students with practical professional learning experience.

He said that the students would be trained in using new technology methods in agriculture through Python, Pandas, Agile Methodology, Orange ML, Open CV, Apache Superset and others. Krishna said when he was the chairman of Khammam Agricultural Market Committee came to know how farmers were suffering serious losses due to unnecessary expenses and with excess use of pesticides as they lacked awareness.

The internship aims to help farmers by finding solutions in choosing the right crops, maintaining the quality of crops, reducing the use of pesticides and encouraging them to get a better support price, he explained. Krishna informed that an MNC Renault Nissan in association with TVS Training Services selected 23 B Tech students for jobs during a campus drive. An event on Artificial Intelligence and Robotics was conducted at the college under the aegis of Helson Software.

SBIT secretary and correspondent Dr. G. Dhatri said that so far students used to decide their internships. Now the college has taken the responsibility of an agritech internship, which was a social internship. The college principal Dr. G Raj Kumar said that such internships would help the students to increase their scientific and technical knowledge as well as social responsibility. Academic directors AVV Siva Prasad, G Praveen Kumar, G Subhash Chander, J Ravindra Babu and TPO N Savitha were present, said a statement here on Tuesday.