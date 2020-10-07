IIT-H to introduce B-Tech in Bio-Medical Engineering

This will be a unique programme that trains world class biomedical engineers in next generation healthcare technologies and prepares them to work at the frontiers of healthcare innovations in the deep-tech industry or academia

By | Published: 5:48 pm

Sangareddy: The Indian Institute of Technology, Hyderabad (IIT-H) has announced that it will introduce B-Tech in Biomedical Engineering from the 2020-21 academic year with 20 seats. The institute is already offering M-Tech in Biomedical Engineering.

This will be a unique programme that trains world class biomedical engineers in next generation healthcare technologies and prepares them to work at the frontiers of healthcare innovations in the deep-tech industry or academia.

As an IIT-H Biomedical engineer, one can expect to be trained to design medical devices, develop 3D imagers and microscopes, crunch mountains of healthcare data, recognize patterns in health and disease, simulate and predict spread of epidemics, create brain-spinal systems in silico, move prosthetics with your thoughts, 3D print a cornea, bone or skin, develop nano-particles to fight tumours or burn them down with ultrasound, design implants, regenerate organs from stem cells, create bio sensors on a chip, model impact on body, craft algorithms that mimic our body and brain and much more!

Professor B S Murty, Director, IIT-H, said: “IIT-H has taken a bold step towards Athma Nirbhar Bharat with self-confidence, by developing a strong B-Tech programme in Biomedical Engineering. We strongly believe that this programme will help in bringing out indigenous medical devices of high quality that serve all sections of the country.”

One of the unique X-factors of the programme is an advanced module on biomedical product design, entrepreneurship, regulatory affairs and clinical immersion, that brings in a core product design and development focus. A lot of these are the result of learnings from Center for Healthcare Entrepreneurship which is being run by the Department of Biomedical Engineering.

The curriculum is designed around four verticals – bio-imaging/sensing, bio-mechanics, bio-materials and bio-intelligence/Artificial Intelligence. They rest on a single horizontal – core training in physiology, anatomy, systems science, mathematics, circuits, instrumentation, mechanics and algorithms. “In designing this curriculum, we drew from our successful Master’s programme in Biomedical Engineering, and the depth of our research and industry collaborations,” the IIT-H Director said.

IIT-H’s alumni are spread around the globe in the best of healthcare technology companies and at leading research labs.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .