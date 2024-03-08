IIT-Hyderabad cluster receives Rs. 60 cr grant from DST for SATHI scheme

Only three clusters have been selected under the SATHI scheme. The proposed IIT-H centre, called the Centre for In-Situ and Correlative Microscopy (SATHI-CISCoM), will serve as the cornerstone for cutting-edge characterisation.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 March 2024, 02:01 PM

Sangareddy: The Indian Institute of Technology-Hyderabad (IIT-H) Cluster has been awarded a

Rs. 60 crore grant by the Department of Science and Technology (DST) under the Sophisticated Analytical and Technical Help Institutes (SATHI) scheme.

The proposed centre would be the first of its kind to enable real-time characterisation across multiple length scales for fundamental and industrial R&D purposes. This initiative aims to bring together scientists from a broad range of scientific disciplines, including physical sciences, chemistry, biology, and pharmaceutical studies, to address common scientific goals that can only be addressed by using such

sophisticated microscopy techniques.

Led by Prof BS Murty, Director, a team of researchers from IITH with Dr Sai Rama Krishna Malladi as the Principal Investigator, the SATHI-CISCoM facility will be supported by 15 academic, research, and industrial organisations. University of Hyderabad (UoH), Telangana State Council for Higher Education, Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology Nagpur, National Institute of Technology Raipur, National Institute of Technology Warangal, Chaitanya Bharati Institute of Technology Hyderabad, Sri Vishnu Educational Society Hyderabad, International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy and New Materials (ARCI), Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT-H), LV Prasad Eye Institute Hyderabad, Dr. Reddy’s Labs Hyderabad, Bharat Biotech Hyderabad, Amara Raja Group Tirupati, TATA Steel will put a collective effort at SATYHI-CISCoM.