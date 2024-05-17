IIT Madras releases admit cards for JEE Advanced 2024

17 May 2024

Hyderabad: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) – Madras, which is organizing the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2024, has released the admit card for the examination scheduled for May 26. Students who applied for the test can download their admit card from the website https://jeeadv.ac.in/ .

The paper – I of the test will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon, and paper – II from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Following the exam, a copy of candidates’ responses will be made available on the JEE Advanced website on May 31.

Provisional answer keys will be hosted on the website on June 2 and the last date to submit feedback and comments on provisional answer keys is June 3. Final answer key and results will be declared on June 9.

Online registration for the architecture aptitude test (AAT) can be done on June 9 and 10. The AAT is scheduled for June 12 and results on June 15. The joint seat allocation, an admission process for IITs, NITs, IIITs and other government funded technical institutions, will tentatively commence on June 10.