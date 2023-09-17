Illicit liquor worth Rs 35 lakh seized in UP’s Kanpur, 1 held

By ANI Published Date - 07:31 PM, Sun - 17 September 23

Representational Image

Kanpur: A 25-year-old man was arrested on Sunday after a truck carrying illegal liquor was flagged down in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur, police said. The estimated value of seized illegal liquor was around Rs 35 lakh, they said.

According to officials, the arrested accused has been identified as Samrath (25), a resident of Village Dhurat in Jalaun district. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Central Kanpur, Pramod Kumar, information was received at the Nawabganj Police Station around 4:00 AM that a truck with a number (CG 08 AW 0741) was on its way to transport illegal goods to another state. After receiving the information, the Nawabganj police stopped the truck and interrogated the accused.

Police then asked the truck driver for documents and searched the truck.

“During the search, 840 full bottles, 200 boxes of half bottles, 4800 boxes of quarter bottles, 142 boxes of quarter bottles and 6810 quarter bottles of illegal liquor were recovered and seized from the truck,” DCP Kumar said.

Further, the accused confessed to the illegal supply of liquor from Haryana’s Sonipat to Patna Bihar and was apprehended by the police. A case has been registered against him at the Nawabganj Police Station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, and the police were further looking into the case.