Hyderabad: Rs 77.50 lakh seized on Monday

In addition to that, valuables worth Rs. 22.65 lakh and 34.56 liters of liquor were also seized. Six complaints were also received regarding cash and other items and two FIRs were registered.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 April 2024, 07:10 PM

Hyderabad: A total of Rs. 77.50 lakh in cash was seized by various enforcement teams under the election code of conduct on Monday.

35 licensed weapons were also deposited. So far, Rs. 15.44 crore in cash and Rs. 7.13 crore worth of goods have been seized since the election notification was issued.

Moreover, 211 cases were registered and 211 people were arrested for illegally possessing 20,989. 71 liters of alcohol.