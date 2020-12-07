Illness drives woman to suicide in Mancherial

By | Published: 6:57 pm

Mancherial: A 25-year-old unmarried woman ended her life by hanging as she was depressed over her illness at Bhagatsingh Nagar in Kyathanpalli village under Ramakrishnapur station limits on Sunday evening. The incident came to light on Monday.

Ramakrishnapur Sub-Inspector Ravi Prasad said the deceased was Panuganti Swathi, a native of Bhagatsingh Nagar.

Swathi resorted to the drastic step when no one was present in her house. She was immediately shifted to a hospital of SCCL, but died while undergoing treatment. She was disheartened after having been diagnosed with tuberculosis a few years ago.

