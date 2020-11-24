Illuminate fancied for Mysuru feature

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 11:30 pm 6:04 pm

Mysuru: The Eshwer-trained Illuminate looks set to win the Treasure’s Nest Plate 1400 metres, the feature event of the races to be held here on Wednesday. False rails are up.

SELECTIONS

1. Ceffina 1, D Brother 2, Living Daylight 3

2. Ashwa Vikrant 1, Chilly Breeze 2, Airvelocity 3

3. Wind Striker 1, She’s A Tiger 2, Matteo 3

4. Royal Title 1, Marigold 2, Aurelia 3

5. Notting Hill 1, Standout 2, Lovely Thoughts 3

6. Illuminate 1, Contributor 2, Turf Legend 3

7. War Hero 1, D Darling 2, Crimson Fire 3

8. Time Traveller 1, Make My Way 2, Ascendent 3

Day’s Best: Ashwa Vikrant.

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8.

Mini Jackpot: 5, 6, 7 & 8.

1st Treble: 1, 2 & 3.

2nd Treble: 3, 4 & 5.

3rd Treble: 6, 7 & 8.

