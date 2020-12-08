I’m mentally and physically stronger because of the break: Sindhu

The world champion said badminton is restarting for her in January next when she participates in Thailand Open in Bangkok

Hyderabad: World Champion PV Sindhu took everyone by surprise by leaving the Hyderabad National camp and flew to London in October this year to work on her “nutrition and recovery” at Gatorade Sports Science Institute (GSSI). Two months on Sindhu reiterated that she was able to regain her fitness for the upcoming Asian leg of the circuit in January. Sindhu has been training with the Badminton England team since then.

“I’ve been a part of the Gatorade Sports Science Institute (GSSI) for four years in Milton Keynes. Each time I come to England, my schedule is really, really packed and sometimes it’s just not possible to meet the nutrition team, so that’s why I am here,” Sindhu said while talking to BWF badminton.com

The 25-year-old felt that decision has benefited her a lot. “I think this is a good time for me and I’ve now taken the time out to look after my nutrition and work with the team on body analysis too.”

Sindhu clarified that she did not want to stop her training during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Badminton is restarting for me in January. Hopefully everything will be fine and I shouldn’t stop my training while I’m in England. As per the article in BWF, Sindhu’s training includes hitting with the likes of Badminton England’s Toby Penty and Rajiv Ouseph at the National Training Centre.

The Rio Olympics silver medallist said it is a different feeling being in England. “Different places to train, it’s something new and I am learning new things. Every player has a different game. They have different mindsets and I take different approaches from coaches and players.

“One player might say my defence is weak and Raj would say ‘Ok, this is what you need to do,’ so it’s really good to get that perspective.”

Sindhu disclosed that she is 100 percent fit because of the training and the practicing and with the Thailand Open in Bangkok next year, she said she is happy that the competition will resume. In fact, the enforced break has had a positive effect on her. “I’ve got the time without back-to-back tournaments to improve on a few things like my strokes and fitness level. I’m mentally and physically stronger because of the break. I’m fit and fine and really looking forward to Thailand.”

Aware of the strong competition from players like Carolina Marin, Nozomi Okuhara among others, Sindhu said: “The aim and goal is gold at the Tokyo Olympics. Being the first Indian woman to win silver at the Olympic Games was definitely a proud moment for me, very exciting.’’

Sindhu dismissed any pressure. “I’ll give it my absolute best. My 100 per cent and hope for that gold medal.”

