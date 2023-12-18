IMA Telangana chapter urges people not to panic over JN.1 Covid variant

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:53 PM, Mon - 18 December 23

Hyderabad: The members of Indian Medical Association (IMA), Telangana chapter on Monday have urged vulnerable individuals, especially the elderly population and others with co-morbid conditions to be on alert and take precautions from upper respiratory infections.

Dr M Kiran from IMA, Telangana chapter in a statement said that there is no evidence that the new corona virus variant JN.1 is life threatening. “The WHO recently said that there is no need for people to panic. However, due to prevalent weather conditions, it’s better for vulnerable population to take precautions and avoid chest infections,” Dr Kiran said.

