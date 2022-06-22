IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in Telangana

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad has on Wednesday predicted heavy rainfall in some districts in the State.

“Heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Nizamabad, Jagityal, Rajanna Sircilla, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad and Kamareddy,” an IMD press release said.

On Wednesday, Hyderabad recorded a maximum temperature of 32.7 degree Celsius, which was a one degree drop from the normal temperature for this time of the month. While there were no heavy showers in the capital, districts including Adilabad, Asifabad, Siddipet, Jagitial, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Nirmal and Mancherial recorded light to moderate rainfall at isolated places.

Weather officials have predicted heavy rainfall in North and Central Telangana during the night on Wednesday.

State-wide rainfall (in mm)

Bazarhathnoor, Adilabad – 98.6 mm

Tekulapalle, Bhadradri Kothagudem – 78.2 mm

Mudhole, Nirmal – 70.6 mm

Mulakalapalle, Bhadradri Kothagudem – 67.6 mm

Kothagudem, Bhadradri Kothagudem – 66.6 mm