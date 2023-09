IMD issues heavy rain warning for Andhra Pradesh

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over North coastal, south coastal region, Yanam and Rayalaseema between September 5-7, according to India Meteorological Department.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:11 PM, Wed - 6 September 23

An orange alert is issued for Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Alluri Seetharamaraju Anakapalli, Kakinada, East Godavari, Eluru, Konaseema, West Godavari, NTR, Guntur, Krishna, Palnadu, Bapatla, Prakasam districts.

IMD also issued orange alert for Nandyala, YSR, Kurnool, Anantapur, Sathya Sai Annamayya districts in Rayalaseema while a yellow alert was issued for Nellore, Tirupati, Chittoor districts today with gusty winds of 45 to 55 kmph along the south coast. Fishermen were advised not to go fishing in sea for the next four days.