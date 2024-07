IMD issues orange alert in Telangana from July 18 to 20

In Hyderabad, a yellow alert has been issued for Thursday, indicating light to moderate rains accompanied by thundershowers, intense spells at times, and gusty winds.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 July 2024, 01:18 PM

Hyderabad:The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert indicating heavy to very heavy rains in various parts of Telangana until July 21.

In its advisory, the IMD advisory about possible water stagnation on roads and in low-lying areas, making surfaces slippery, and advises commuters to minimize travel. A similar forecast along with a yellow alert has been issued for Friday.

According to the Telangana Development Planning Society (TGDPS), Konijerla in Khammam district recorded the highest rainfall at 23.8 mm. This was followed by Chennur in Mancherial with 22.8 mm and Navipet in Nizamabad with 21.8 mm. In Hyderabad, Serilingampally saw 5.5 mm of rainfall, followed by Ramachandrapuram with 4.8 mm, Chandanagar with 2.8 mm, and Gachibowli with 2 mm.

Forecast from July 18 to 20:

July 18:

Heavy to very heavy rain is expected at isolated places in Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Vikarabad, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal districts. Heavy rain is likely at a few places in Adilabad, Mancherial, Jagital, Rajanna Sirsilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Sangareddy, Medak, and Kamareddy districts. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are expected at isolated places across all districts of Telangana.

July 19:

Heavy to very heavy rain is predicted at isolated places in Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalapally, Mulugu, and Bhadradri Kothagudem districts. A few places in Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagital, Rajanna Sirsilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, and Jangaon districts are likely to experience heavy rain. Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are forecast at isolated places in all districts.

July 20:

Heavy to very heavy rain is expected at isolated places in Jayashankar Bhupalapally and Mulugu districts. Isolated places in Adilabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, and Siddipet districts may see heavy rain. Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are likely at isolated places across all districts.