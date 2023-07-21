| Imd Predicts Heavy Downpours In Parts Of India During Next Four Five Days

Fri - 21 July 23

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely to continue over Konkan, Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra and Gujarat during next two days, while subdued rainfall over northeast and remaining parts of east India is likely to continue during next four-five days.

In the weather bulletin released by the IMD, it said that weather conditions in various regions of country till July 25 are expected to bring significant rainfall and some heavy downpours.

In northwest India, light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is anticipated over areas like Jammu and Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Punjab, north Haryana, and Chandigarh till July 22, while Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and East Rajasthan may experience similar conditions till July 25.

It predicted that Central India can expect light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall over the region during the next five days. In west India light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Konkan, Goa, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, and Gujarat State has been forecast during the next three days, with a decrease thereafter. Mumbai may witness isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall during the next two days, and Konkan & Goa, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, and Gujarat State may also see isolated extremely heavy rainfall on July 22,â€ said the weather forecast agency.

In South India, light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Kerala, Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, and Telangana during the next five days. “Coastal and South Interior Karnataka may see isolated very heavy rainfall on July 23, North Interior Karnataka on Friday, and north Coastal Andhra Pradesh on July 25, said the IMD.

East India is expected to receive light to moderate scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Odisha on July 25, and isolated heavy rainfall over Sub-Himalaya West Bengal & Sikkim and Andaman & Nicobar Islands till July 24.

The IMD said that in northeast India, light to moderate fairly widespread rainfall is likely over the region, with isolated heavy rainfall expected over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura till July 23, over Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Meghalaya till July 25.