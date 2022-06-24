IMD predicts no major rainfall in Hyderabad till June end

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:26 PM, Fri - 24 June 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: For those waiting for some good monsoon weather in Hyderabad, here is disappointing news from the weather department. Though the monsoon rains had made a brief appearance in parts of the city, the India Meteorological Department-Hyderabad (IMD-H) has predicted that there would be no major rainfall activity till the end of this month.

According to the IMD-H, mainly dry weather was expected over the city with very light rain or thundershowers at one or two places with the maximum temperature touching 35 degree Celsius.

For the last few days, the relative humidity level has been spiking in the city despite the mercury staying at moderate levels. On Friday, till 8.30 am, the relative humidity was 73 per cent while the maximum temperature remained at 34.4 degree Celsius.

As per data from the IMD-H, the city has recorded deficient seasonal rainfall for the last three weeks. Against the normal rainfall of 82.7 mm during the season up till June 22, Hyderabad received only 63.4 mm.

The same weather pattern might continue over many places in the State till the end of this month, the weather department has said.