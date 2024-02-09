Implement crop insurance along with Rythu Bima: BJP

This would be a much better move compared to the Rythu Bima, that helps in paying to the farmer's family in case of his death, BJP member Payal Shankar said

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 February 2024, 08:11 PM

This would be a much better move compared to the Rythu Bima, that helps in paying to the farmer's family in case of his death, BJP member Payal Shankar said

Hyderabad: BJP member Payal Shankar on Friday wanted the government to ensure that the crop insurance scheme was implemented in a full- fledged manner in the State to save the lives of farmers on priority. This would be a much better move compared to the Rythu Bima, that helps in paying to the farmer’s family in case of his death.

Speaking on the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address in the State Legislative Assembly, he said the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bhima Yojana would help bail out the farmers in case of calamities wreaking havoc on the crops. He pointed that though the Central government and the beneficiary farmers could make their part of the payment, the State government had backed out from its commitment.

Also Read KCR welcomes Bharat Ratna to PV, terms it honour for Telangana

The Congress government should ensure that the crop insurance scheme was implemented along with the State sponsored Rythu Bima. The BJP member reminded the government that the Rs 2 lakh loan waiver promised to the farmers in the state should not be delayed further . The government should spell out when and how the loan waiver promise would be fulfilled, he added.