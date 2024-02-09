KCR welcomes Bharat Ratna to PV, terms it honour for Telangana

In a statement, Chandrashekhar Rao thanked the Centre and also Prime Minister Narendra Modi for accepting the long pending demand of the BRS to confer Bharat Ratna on Narasimha Rao, in recognition of his contribution to the nation.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 February 2024, 07:56 PM

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao welcomed the Centre’s decision to honour former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao with the country’s highest civilian award, Bharat Ratna. He termed it as an honour and a moment of pride for the Telugu people, especially people of Telangana.

The former Chief Minister, who had campaigned relentlessly for the honour to be bestowed to Narasimha Rao, also had a post shared on social media platform ‘X’, thanking Modi immediately after the Centre’s announcement came.

“Thanks to Hon’ble PM Sri @narendramodi ji for conferring the Nation’s highest award, ‘Bharat Ratna,’ to former PM Sri PV Narasimha Rao garu. The people of Telangana rejoice in the decision of PM Narendra Modi ji, (sic)” he said in the post, which was shared on the official ‘X’ handle of the BRS.