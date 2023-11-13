Impossible to imagine Telangana without KCR: Gangula

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:00 PM, Mon - 13 November 23

BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar addressing the gathering in Chinthakunta in the outskirts of Karimnagar on Monday.

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar was given a warm reception by the local people when he arrived at Chinthakunta of Kothapalli mandal to take part in the election campaign. Amid drum beats, women welcomed the Minister by offering harathis.

As part of a door-to-door campaign, Kamalakar visited each and every house and appealed to the people to vote for him and asked them to re-elect the BRS government if they wanted the developmental programmes and welfare schemes to continue.

It was not possible to imagine Telangana without Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. Stating that both Congress and BJP leaders would appear only at the time of election, he advised the people not to waste their votes by voting for those parties.