Improve mental health and well being of PG medicos: NMC tells hospitals

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:52 PM, Fri - 12 August 22

file photo

Hyderabad: The Post Graduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB) of National Medical Commission, the regulatory body of medical education in the country, has directed all government and private medical colleges to take immediate measures to improve mental health and well-being of their Post Graduate medical students.

The specific NMC directives related to mental health and well-being of PG medical students comes in the wake of a spate of complaints from across the country over the highly stressful work environments that medicos work in hospitals. Not only in Telangana but across the country, PG medical students find themselves in highly stressful work environment.

“All medical colleges should take care of the mental health and wellbeing of the PG medical students by ensuring adequate rest, weekly off, counselling for those who are under stress, arranging Yoga sessions on regular basis, sanctioning of leave whenever required and respecting their dignity by providing a positive conducive working environment,” the PGMEB notice said.

A committee should be constituted to look into the complaints/grievances including anonymous complaints/ grievances which may be submitted by PG students either through mail or received in a drop box specially placed for this purpose.

A healthy and stress free resident doctor is critical not only for his/her own well-being but also for the well-being of the patients they treat.

An action taken report on the issue as well as the practice being followed in the college/ institute should be provided at the NMC on regular basis specially mentioning the cases of suicide, gender bias and incidences of dishonour to women decency etc, said president, PGMEB, Dr Vijay Oza.